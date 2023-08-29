LaKeith Stanfield and Clark Backo on Bringing The Changeling to Life

With a limited amount of pre-press happening for new shows right now due to the strikes, this “Inside Look” featurette teasing Apple TV+’s The Changeling may be one of few tidbits you can watch before the show arrives September 8. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing for this eerie adaptation of Victor LaValle’s novel, starring LaKeith Stanfield and Clark Backo as a couple facing a terrible, terrifying situation as they become new parents.

In this short video, the actors set the scene for their new series; if you’ve read LaValle’s book, you have a decent idea of what to expect—but even if not, it’s a story that rewards all viewers with its twisty, surprising narrative. It’s “a fantasy horror folklore,” as Backo calls it, but we also agree with Stanfield, who advises people to “just turn it on and watch it... let it speak to you, and you come up with your own conclusions.”

The Changeling — Inside Look | Apple TV+

Note that Stanfield also advises viewers to watch closely, lest you miss one of The Changeling’s many puzzle pieces. Here’s the official description: “The Changeling is a fairytale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable, and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed. In addition to Stanfield and Backo, the series stars Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson, and special guest star Malcolm Barrett.” Also: yes, that is indeed Jane Kaczmarek (Malcolm in the Middle) talking about witches.

The Changeling series was written and adapted by Kelly Marcel (Cruella, Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage), who also served as showrunner and executive producer; it’s directed and executive produced by Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim, Insecure). The first three episodes of The Changeling arrive September 8 on Apple TV+, then there’ll be a weekly rollout through October 13.

