There’s still time to read V ictor LaValle’s novel The Changeling before its adaptation arrives on Apple TV+ in September—and even if you’ve already read it, these first-look images at stars LaKeith Stanfield and Clark Backo will make you want to pick it up again. They, and the adaptation, look absolutely spot-on.

The official logline from Apple TV+ only reveals this: “Based on the acclaimed best-selling book of the same name by Victor LaValle, The Changeling is a fairytale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable, and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed.” I f you haven’t had the pleasure of LaValle’s page-turner—good luck trying it put it down once you start reading it—that’s really all you need to know about the world it explores. It’s set in a New York that feels familiar, in both wonderful and awful ways, and slowly expands its reality to encompass surreal horrors lurking just beyond the boundaries of what most of the city’s population believes in, or even takes notice of.

Advertisement

In the newly released images, you can see used and rare book dealer Apollo (Stanfield) at work, as well as wooing Emmy (Clark Back0), a librarian who becomes his wife—and the mother of his child, whose birth sets the plot’s fantastical elements in motion. (The title The Changeling offers hints about that part of it .) Then, the poster art gives a metaphorical tease of just how upside-down Apollo’s world becomes.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

The Changeling runs for eight episodes; you can catch the first three on September 8, with a weekly rollout after that until the finale on October 13. Stanfield (Atlanta, Judas and the Black Messiah, Sorry to Bother You, Get Out) stars alongside Backo (Letterkenny). The rest of the cast includes Adina Porter (True Blood), Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson, and Malcolm Barrett. The series is written and adapted by showrunner/executive producer Kelly Marcel (Cruella, Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage); The Changeling’s list of executive producers also includes Stanfield, LaValle, and director Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim), among others.

Needless to say, The Changeling is high on our list of must-watch shows for the fall, so we’ll eagerly be awaiting more detail s on this one.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.