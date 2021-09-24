Jason Momoa has making the rounds in support of Dune lately, but there’s another project on the horizon that will soon become his main talking point: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, sequel to James Wan’s 2018 blockbuster about the frequently underwat er DC Comics hero. That film is now in production and the cast, which is already filled with returning faces from the first film, has just added a few new names as well as one that’s rather familiar.

As the Hollywood Reporter notes, Jani Zhao, Indya Moore, and Vincent Regan are coming aboard along with Randall Park—the latter of whom will be reprising his role from the first film as Atlantis-obsessed marine biologist Dr. Stephen Shin. (F or those keeping score at home, yes, Park is also a Marvel guy; his character in that universe, Jimmy Woo, had a big part to play on WandaVision.)

As for the other three, here’s what THR has to say about their roles. Zhao is “a mystery character named Stingray. It is unclear if the role is villainous in nature but it is an original character created for the movie.” Moore (one of the stars of FX’s Pose) will be “ longtime DC character Karshon. The character was originally a Green Lantern villain (he first appeared in 1963’s Green Lantern No. 24) who was originally a shark that, after being hit with radiation, gained intelligence and telepathic powers.” And Regan will play “ Atlan, the ancient ruler of Atlantis who caused the city to sink into the sea. The character appeared briefly in the 2018 Aquaman movie and was portrayed by Graham McTavish. A plot thread in that movie featured Aquaman finding Atlan’s trident.”

Along with these intriguing new characters, and of course Momoa as Aquaman, Lost Kingdom will bring back Patrick Wilson ( Orm) , Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ( Black Manta) , Amber Heard ( Mera) , and Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus). The movie currently has its release date set for December 16, 2022.

