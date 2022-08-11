You’ve heard of classic Archie Comics character Li’l Jinx, a mischievous tyke who earned her unusual name by being born on Halloween? Replace “tyke” with “teen” (and lose the “Li’l”) and you’ve got the main character of Chilling Adventures Presents... Jinx’s Grim Fairy Tales, a new Archie Horror one-shot that io9 is previewing today.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Teen Jinx Holliday is Riverdale’s go-to babysitter. The (often unruly) kids that she watches over always change, seemingly for the better. The key to her success? Her book of unique fairy tales, all of which tell a moralistic story—usually grim, gruesome ones that frighten the children with Jinx as the star of each and every one. What sinister, I mean serious lessons will she teach her wards?”

The comic contains a trio of tales, plus a frame story that sets up the babysitting angle by writer Magdalene Visaggio (Eternity Girl) and artist Craig Cermak (Red Team), who also contribute “The True Story of Cantanella.” In addition, writer-actor James III (Netflix’s Astronomy Club) and artist Evan Stanley (Cosmo the Mighty Martian) contribute “Suzie & the Monkey’s Paw,” and writer Joe Corallo (She Said Destroy) and artist Eva Cabrera (Betty & Veronica: Vixens) contribute “Will the Real Sorcerer Please Stand Up?” Colors are by Matt Herms, and letters are by Jack Morelli.

First up, check out the covers (main cover by Vic Malhotra; variant cover by Francesco Francavilla), followed by io9's exclusive eight-page preview sampler, with additional notes from some of the writers.

“Suzie gets a hold of a Monkey’s Paw from the famed story and things don’t work out so well for her,” says James III, setting up the below excerpt. “I liked the idea of someone down on their luck suddenly getting everything they want, but then it comes crashing down on them.”



“Riverdale is under the psychic domination of Kardak the Mystic and it’s up to Jinx and Dilton to break his spell!” Joe Corallo explains. “Archie Comics were the first comics I collected as a kid, so it’s an honor to have the opportunity to write a story set in Riverdale.”

“What’s more horrifying than an arranged marriage?,” asks Magdalene Visaggio. “Try a monster-fied Cheryl Blossom made entirely out of gold.”

Advertisement

“These tales are both nods to classic fables (which were typically pretty creepy to begin with) as well as classic Archie characters,” Archie Comics Senior Director of Editorial Jamie L. Rotante said in an statement provided to io9. “Mix those together with the modern horror that Archie has become known for and you’ve got an anthology any horror fan would want in their collection.”

Chilling Adventures Presents... Jinx’s Grim Fairy Tales releases August 17 in U.S. comic shops.

