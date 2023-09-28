Argylle, the New Spy Film By Matthew Vaughn, Looks Purr-fect

We may not ever see the end of Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman series on film, but his next movie looks like it fits right in. This February, the man who directed Kingsman, Kick-Ass, Layer Cake, and X-Men: First Class returns with his latest spy film, Argylle, and the trailer has to be seen to be believed.

Seriously. If you don’t know what this movie is about, watch this trailer and we’re sure the smile on your face will grow bigger and bigger. And not only because with each scene, a new mega-star is revealed to be in the cast. Check out the trailer for Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle right here:

Argylle | Official Trailer

Yup, Argylle not only stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Henry Cavill, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Bryan Cranston, Ariana DeBose, and Catherine O’Hara, it brings back previous Vaughn baddies Sofia Boutella and Samuel L. Jackson to boot. What a cast.

The premise feels a little bit like the recent hit The Lost City, only with a bit more bite and a lot more purring. Because, of course, how can you not love that adorable cat in the middle of this caper? (A f un fact from the press release: t he cat, named Alfie, is played by Chip, the real-life cat of supermodel Claudia Vaughn, aka Claudia Schiffer, Vaughn’s wife.)

We have no idea if Argylle will be as good or fun as that trailer, but it has to be better than Vaughn’s last film, The Kings Man. That movie was just, woof, terrible. But Argylle looks, as the headline says, purr-fect.

Written by b y Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman), Argylle opens in theaters February 2. Do you think the cat is actually the spy?

