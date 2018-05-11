Photo: AP

AT&T wants its employees to know that it is so, so sorry that it hired Michael Cohen, President’s Trump’s longtime attorney, whom federal prosecutors are now eyeballing over a $130,000 payment to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, among other potentially shady business dealings.



Randall L. Stephenson, AT&T chief executive, wrote in a letter on Friday, first obtained by CNN, that it was a “big mistake” to hire Cohen as a political consultant. While everything was done “according to the law,” Cohen’s contract was “a serious misjudgement,” the CEO said.

“In this instance,” he wrote, “our Washington D.C. team’s vetting process clearly failed, and I take responsibility for that.”

It was revealed earlier this week that Cohen, oft-described as a personal “fixer” to President Trump, received a total of $600,000 to advise AT&T on matters reportedly related to its proposed merger with Time Warner, according to internal company documents obtained by the Washington Post. The payment from AT&T was made to Essential Consultants, the same shell company through which Cohen funneled the payment to Daniels in exchange for her not disclosing an alleged affair with Trump.

The Justice Department sued to block AT&T’s merger with Time Warner in November.

Advertisement

In a fact-sheet compiled by AT&T, the company said it was approached by Cohen during the presidential transition period. Cohen was hired under a one-year contract for $50,000 a month. “Our contract with Cohen was expressly limited to providing consulting and advisory services, and it did not permit him to lobby on our behalf without first notifying us (which never occurred),” the fact-sheet reads.



AT&T said it was later contacted by the office of Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating, among other matters, possible links and coordination between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.



Interestingly, Stephenson’s letter about the Cohen affair also notes that Bob Quinn, AT&T’s top lobbyist, has stepped down. Quinn has long been one of big telecom’s most vocal opponents of net neutrality, having written extensively for AT&T’s policy shop about how the Obama-era regulations meant to ensure an open internet were a bane on innovation and consumer well-being.

Advertisement

While AT&T states that Cohen was hired to help the company understand how the Trump administration might approach “a wide range of policy issues important to the company, including regulatory reform at the FCC,” it stops short of identifying net neutrality as one of the issues by name.

The revelations concerning Cohen’s dealings were first aired this week by Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti. Overall, according to documents confirmed by multiple news outlets, Cohen received more than $2 million from major companies seeking influence in the new administration.



Advertisement

The Treasury Department’s inspector general is now investigating whether Cohen’s private bank records—specifically, Suspicious Activity Reports, which are triggered when the government suspects fraud or money laundering—were leaked to Avenatti, which may be illegal.



Avenatti, meanwhile, has remained tight-lipped about his sources.