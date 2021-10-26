Every carrier is out to prove they have the best 5G network around, but how that’s played out it is, well, confusing—to say the least.



AT&T says it’s “aggressively testing” and preparing for its next 5G expansion, according to a company blog post Tuesday . The carrier announced it’s building out its network with C-b and spectrum , which could help increase AT&T’s overall 5G coverage.

Up until now, AT&T has offered two distinct speeds of 5G. There’s 5G+ , which operates over a high-band mmWave spectrum and is the fastest brand of 5G , though only over short distances. There’s also regular 5G, which uses low-band spectrum and isn’t that much faster than LTE . And there’s 5G E, which is actually 4G LTE and not 5G at all, so you’d be forgiven for being confused over what all of this actually means.

Essentially, C-b and spectrum will allow AT&T to build out the slower but more reliable type of 5G network, which will expand the carrier’s coverage and help increase the average speeds across the board. AT&T will use a 5G+ indicator for both its lightning fast mmWave network and its slower but more expansive C-Band network.

Until now, T-Mobile has been the only carrier to offer all three types of 5G , including a slower-speed sub-6GHz 5G that’s utilized to increase range, while mid-band and mmWave spectrums help in delivering on speeds. T-Mobile emphasized its mid-band coverage for years, while Verizon and AT&T focused on building out mmWave. That strategy may have been misguided. The latter two carriers snapped up C-band spectrum earlier this year, but Verizon only allows a certain tier of subscribers to access its C-band and mmWave spectrum , and you’ll have to pay extra to access it.

AT&T says that it will start deploying the C-band spectrum in a couple of months. It plans to cover 70-75 million people in the U.S. by the end of next year, and up to 200 million by 2023.