While fans eagerly await more Babylon 5 in live-action, the sci-fi series, which marks its 30th anniversary this year, makes its return—in animated form—with Babylon 5: The Road Home, releasing this week on digital and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray. io9 has an exclusive clip to share today!

Here’s the synopsis: “Return to Babylon 5 as the epic interstellar saga continues with The Road Home. Travel across the galaxy with John Sheridan as he unexpectedly finds himself transported through multiple timelines and alternate realities in a quest to find his way back home. Along the way he reunites with some familiar faces, while discovering cosmic new revelations about the history, purpose, and meaning of the Universe.”

Advertisement

In this exclusive clip, we see John Sheridan (Bruce Boxleitner) and Dr. Stephen Franklin (Phil La Marr) discussing the causes of Sheridan’s surprising intergalactic journey.

Babylon 5: The Road Home | Flashbacks | Warner Bros. Entertainment

Get back to your timeline, Sheridan! ASAP!

Special features included with Babylon 5: The Road Home include a new featurette, Babylon 5 Forever, following “the cast and filmmakers as they reveal the process behind creating the first state-of-the-art, animated adaption of Babylon 5,” according to a Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment press release. There’s also audio commentary with series creator-writer-executive producer J. Michael Straczynski, star Boxleitner, and supervising producer Rick Morales.

Advertisement Advertisement

Written and executive produced by series creator Straczynski, and directed by Matt Peters, Babylon 5: The Road Home reunites original cast members Boxleitner as John Sheridan, Claudia Christian as Susan Ivanova, Peter Jurasik as Londo Mollari, Bill Mumy as Lennier, Tracy Scoggins as Elizabeth Lochley, and Patricia Tallman as Lyta Alexander. Bringing their voices to the animated film are Paul Guyet as Zathras and Jeffery Sinclair; Anthony Hansen as Michael Garibaldi; Mara Junot as Reporter and Computer Voice; Phil LaMarr as Dr. Stephen Franklin; Piotr Michael as David Sheridan; Andrew Morgado as G’Kar; and Rebecca Riedy as Delenn.

Babylon 5: The Road Home is out August 15; you can purchase it digitally from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and more, or pick up the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray online and in-store at major retailers.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.