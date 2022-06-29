Bryan Fuller thinks there might be a future for more Hannibal. Chucky season 2 has found its Glen and Glenda. Plus, what’s to come in Westworld and the penultimate episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, plus a new clip from Ms. Marvel. Spoilers now!



Night Bitch

Variety reports Scoot McNairy has joined the cast of Marielle Heller’s were-dog movie, Night Bitch, starring Amy Adams. Details on his character are not available at this time.

Horrorscope

Deadline has word Jacob Batalon, Alana Boden, Adain Bradley, Avantika, Humberly González, and Wolfgang Novogratz will star in Horrorscope, a new horror film from the writers of Moonfall in which “a group of college friends who begin dying in ways connected” to their horoscopes.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Max Raphael, Zoe Renee, Ayomide Adegun, Kaitlyn Akinpelumi, and Amelie Hoeferle have joined the cast of the Hunger Games prequel as Festus Creed from District 4, Lysistrata Vickers from District 12, Pliny “Pup” Harrington from District 7, Domita Whimsiwick from District 10, and Vipsania Sickle from District 7, respectively. Sofia Sanchez has additionally joined the cast as Wovey, a tribute from District 8. [Deadline]

The Mutilator 2

Bloody-Disgusting also reports filming has wrapped on Buddy Cooper’s sequel to his 1986 slasher film, The Mutilator. Terry Kiser, Damian Maffei, Ruth Martinez, and Bill Hitchcock are attached to star.

Barbie

Barbie and Ken go roller skating in newly-leaked set photos. Click through to see more.

Nope

Bloody-Disgusting also has the Dolby Cinemas poster for Jordan Peele’s Nope.

Chucky

Lachlan Watson has been cast as Glen/Glenda in the second season of Chucky.

Hannibal

Bryan Fuller has now started a petition for a potential fourth season of Hannibal.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

The Enterprise is “stranded on a barren planet with a ravenous enemy” in the synopsis for this week’s episode, “All Those Who Wander.”

The U.S.S. Enterprise crew comes face-to-face with their demons – and scary monsters too – when their landing party is stranded on a barren planet with a ravenous enemy.

What We Do in the Shadows

The vampires visit a supernatural farmer’s market in the synopsis for “The Night Market,” airing July 26.

The vampires take a trip to the secret Night Market, where all the supernatural creatures gather to barter and haggle. Written by William Meny & Paul Simms; directed by Yana Gorskaya.

Ms. Marvel

Kamala meets Red Dagger in a clip from today’s episode of Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel S01 E04 Exclusive Sneak Peek | ‘Waleed’ | Rotten Tomatoes TV

Westworld

Finally, Westworld has released a new “this season on...” trailer revealing what to expect in the weeks ahead.

Westworld | Season 4 In The Weeks Ahead | HBO

