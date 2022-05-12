A brand-new take on Stephen King’s 1980 novel Firestarter, previously adapted as a Drew Barrymore film in 1984, arrives in theaters and on Peacock this week, and it struck us just how many TV and movie versions of the prolific author’s popular works have been made... and then re-made.

With so many creators dying to get a crack at King’s brand of horror storytelling—even if their chosen tale was already adapted by someone else—we thought we’d take a look at the track records so far. Comparing the remake to the original adaptation is inevitable, no matter how much anyone insisted their version went directly back to King’s source material, so best believe we’ll be doing a lot of that for this list.