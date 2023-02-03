How to Make Zoom Better Using Its Best Apps

We’re all now a lot more familiar with Zoom than we were, say, before a certain global pandemic forced large numbers of us to work from home and keep in touch with friends, family and colleagues over video chat. In fact, Zoom is now so big that there are all kinds of add-ons and extra extensions you can add on top of it—whether you’re looking to entertain the kids or keep your work meetings on schedule.

However you use Zoom, some of these suggestions should be helpful, and they might even make video calls a little bit more bearable. If you’re yet to experience Zoom, you can download it for just about every desktop and mobile platform via its official website.