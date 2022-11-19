Cloud gaming is here, and it’s taking off. Everything from your streaming box to your Chromebook can play AAA games from the cloud, so long as you have the internet speed to handle it. But not all the cloud-gaming services offer the same thing—or even the same gaming libraries.

I developed quite an interest in cloud gaming when I realized it could help bridge the gaming gap without forcing me to buy a full-fledged console or gaming PC. I liked Stadia, but when Google announced it was shuttering, I realized I’d have to take my gaming elsewhere. So I started shopping around.



I’m still figuring out my next move. Is it Xbox Game Pass? Possibly, because both Skyrim and Elder Scrolls Online are there, and the latter title is why I was on Stadia in the first place—so I could play the MMORPG on my living room TV. But Nvidia’s GeForce Now is quickly catching my eye for its integrations with other gaming services where I’ve already purchased games.

Here’s a ranking of the cloud gaming services I’ve considered and why you might want to check what else is out there.