Italian horror legend Dario Argento’s 20th movie, Dark Glasses—his first feature in 10 years—will be arriving on Shudder this fall. While we wait (and feverishly hope it’s a return to form after 2012's regrettable Dracula 3D), we’re looking back at 10 films that have defined his career so far.

Fans of Argento—who also wrote, co-wrote, or adapted the films he directed that are on this list—are already well familiar with the joys of his giallo thrillers and horror epics. Their trademarks are unmistakable: eerie soundtracks (his early giallos feature Ennio Morricone, while his horror films favor Goblin, members of Goblin, Keith Emerson, and others, with the occasional heavy metal tune tossed in for extra impact); POV shots that inevitably offer a glimpse of murderous black leather gloves; and colorfully striking visuals and production design—highlighted by exquisitely staged violence. Sometimes the dubbing isn’t great, sometimes the acting is uneven, and sometimes (OK, often) there are plot holes, but it’s hard to nitpick in the midst of such sensory and stomach-turning delights.