The fantasy tabletop roleplaying game Dungeons & Dragons is nearly 50 years old, but it’s experiencing the biggest boom in its history, with millions of old players returning to the table, and new ones picking up polyhedral dice for the very first time. That means lots of new products—both from the game’s publisher, Hasbro-owned Wizards of the Coast, and from more licensees than you can shake a wand of wonder at.

So many new D&D goodies is treasure worthy of an ancient red dragon, but it can also be intimidating for well-meaning gift givers who want to do right by a dungeon-crawling friend or family member. So we’re here to help.

Within this gift guide you’ll find some of the latest and greatest new Dungeons & Dragons products, as well as some old favorites, all personally vetted by me, the EIC of Gizmodo and io9 and author of the award-winning book Of Dice and Men: The Story of Dungeons & Dragons and the People Who Play It (available in paperback, ebook and audiobook and a phenomenal gift itself, of course).

