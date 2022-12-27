What We Do in the Shadows

What else is there to say about What We Do in the Shadows, which just wrapped up a fourth season as delightfully brilliant as the ones that came before? This year, we saw Nadja open a nightclub, Nandor get married, Laszlo become weirdly obsessed with home renovations, and Colin Robinson grow up in the oddest (and yet most musical) way possible. But special props, as always, go to Guillermo, who not only continued to kick ass and be under-appreciated, but got an especially nice moment when he nervously came out to his human family... who accepted it with a cheerful shrug, though they weren’t so excited to learn about his vampire-related ambitions, something we’re very curious to get into when season five arrives.

