What’s Coming to TV in January 2022?

Smiling Friends (Jan. 9, Adult Swim) - The down on their luck employees of a company relentlessly dedicated to bringing smiles to the world attempt to do just that, only to find that nothing is ever as easy as it might seem.

Naomi (Jan. 11, The CW) - Kaci Walfall stars as the superpowered teen title character in this Ava DuVernay-developed adaptation of the DC Comics series by Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker, and Jamal Campbell.



Superman & Lois (Jan. 11, The CW) - It’s season two for this Arrowverse show about Clark Kent, Lois Lane, their teen sons Jonathan and Jordan, and all the other superpowered (and not) characters they tangle with in Smallville.



Batwoman (post-hiatus, Jan. 12, The CW) - Ryan is back in action and hunting down a Gotham icon in the form of Poison Ivy, in the back half of season 3.



Legends of Tomorrow (post-hiatus, Jan. 12, The CW) - The more things change in time, the more they stay the same for the Legends, as they return for even more time shenanigans.



Two Sentence Horror Stories (Jan. 16, The CW) - The anthology horror series, which consists of short films made independently of each other, returns for a third season.

Astrid and Lily Save the World (Jan. 16, Syfy) - This new series follows a pair of teenage misfits who accidentally open a portal to a monster dimension—then become unlikely candidates for saving the world… a task almost as daunting as making it through high school.

4400 (post-hiatus, Jan. 17, The CW) - The first part of this reboot series’ debut season was surprisingly good, particularly in the way it focused on the experiences of Black people and other historically marginalized groups. It returns from a holiday break to finish out the season.

Snowpiercer (Jan. 24, TNT) - The dystopia-on-a-train series returns for season three (presumably without Jennifer Connelly, whose character was presumed dead at the end of season two), with a fourth season already on the way.

Resident Alien (Jan. 26, Syfy) - The hit Alan Tudyk series based on the Dark Horse comics returns for a second season that’ll see crash-landed alien Harry leave his small town for an adventure in New York City. As expected he’ll also still be sorting out his complicated feelings for humankind, which he’s come to appreciate even though he was originally sent to Earth to destroy the entire species.