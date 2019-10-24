Biden Forgot to Buy the Web Address For His Latinx Outreach Campaign and Now Trump Owns It

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced a new campaign yesterday called “Todos Con Biden” (Everyone With Biden) to help organize Latinx support for the former vice president. B ut t here’s just one little problem: The Biden campaign forgot to register the web address, Facebook name, and Twitter handle for the new initiative, allowing the Trump reelection campaign to scoop them up and use the accounts to spread anti-Biden messages.



Biden spent Wednesday talking about his new Latinx outreach campaign in Iowa and Pennsylvania, but anyone who visits todosconbiden.com is now greeted with a message that reads, “Oops, Joe forgot about Latinos” in both English and Spanish. The buttons on the page lead to a campaign called Latinos For Trump, and a notice in the lower left corner reads, “Paid for by Donald J. Trump For President, Inc.”

But it’s not just the web address. The Biden campaign didn’t secure the Facebook name and Twitter handle either, which are now controlled by the Trump campaign. The Twitter account includes clips of Biden saying things like “We need family separation” and “Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids,” just two of countless gaffes Biden has made because his brain, much like the current president’s brain , is just a bowl of lumpy tapioca pudding .

Screenshot : todosconbiden.com

Forgetting to register a domain is an embarrassing oversight for the Biden campaign, which seems to be stuck in the 1990s in just about every respect. From Biden’s boring policies to his gaffe-prone rants, the entire Biden sales pitch appears to be “I’m not Trump.” And while that might seem like a good reason to vote for Biden, there are a lot of Democratic presidential candidates in the race who are also not Trump. Those candidates also seem to have ideas about how to address real issues that face Americans, from health care to education, unlike Biden’s strategy built on largely defending the status quo.



Amazingly, the Biden campaign isn’t taking the web address mixup as a strategic loss and simply moving on. Instead, Biden’s campaign is calling the domain purchase a “childish” move, rather than a pretty standard campaign tactic here in the 21st century.

“It is no surprise that Trump’s Campaign would resort to childish antics like this to take attention away from this President’s appalling record of separating families and using immigrants as scapegoats, fomenting hatred and white supremacy, and trying to take away health care from millions of Americans who need it,” Isabel Aldunate, a spokesperson for the Biden campaign, told ABC News.

As just one example from the other side of the current political war, one troll purchased TrumpHotels.org back in 2018 to draw attention to the system of concentration camps at the U.S.-Mexico border. And t he Trump Organization has purchased over 3,000 domains, like NoMoreTrump.com and ImBeingSuedByTheDonald.com, many of which are clearly an effort to get ahead of bad publicity.

Biden’s spokesperson is obviously correct about the way that President Trump is harming our political system. Trump is a dangerous asshole who poses a very serious threat to all Americans who might care about liberal democracy and Biden would obviously be a better president . But Biden’s current online strategy is just embarrassing and would surely help Trump get reelected.

But don’t take my word for just how bad Biden’s online strategy clearly is. Biden’s YouTube announcement of the “Todos con Biden” campaign from yesterday has just 755 views as of this writing. That’s not a typo. Biden’s video has 755 views, roughly equivalent to a tutorial on how to clean carpets in an Audi. In fact, the random carpet cleaning video has been up for even less time than Biden’s video and still has the same number of views.

The webpage that users are directed to after visiting todosconbiden.com Screenshot : Latinos For Trump

Biden’s digital outreach is pathetic and Trump is already spending millions online. It doesn’t really matter that a whopping 50 percent of Americans want President Trump impeached and removed from office. As we saw in 2016, Trump doesn’t need a majority of Americans to vote for him.

Trump lost by almost 3 million votes in the popular vote and U.S. elections are a game that can be rigged through online disinformation campaigns and the Electoral College. W ithout a serious online strategy, Biden could easily hand Trump the election.



The Biden campaign can call Trump’s strategy “childish” all day long, b ut Biden’s advisors need to pull their heads out of their asses if they want to catch up with Trump’s digital campaign. Step One: Anytime you announce a new initiative make sure you buy the fucking domain first . It takes just 30 seconds and maybe 15 bucks . And it might just help you save the goddamn republic from the authoritarian shitstain currently occupying the White House.