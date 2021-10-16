Democratic lawmakers may have to scrap the most aggressive emissions-reduction initiative in American history from their massive budget bill. Senators Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have told President Joe Biden they refuse to support his climate agenda, forcing negotiations for the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better bill to a halt, people familiar with the matter said in interviews with the New York Times and the Washington Post.

Advertisement

“We’re getting down to the hard spot here,” Biden told reporters Friday in reference to ongoing negotiations, the Associated Press reports. “We’re at this stalemate at the moment.”

“It’s just going to take some time,” he continued, warning that this political back-and-forth could very well drag on to the end of the year.

During a speech at a childcare center in Hartford, Connecticut, Biden expressed doubts that the comprehensive social spending and climate policy bill, which is said to include two years of free community college, mandatory parental leave, and universal prekindergarten, among other measures, will make it through Congress despite overwhelming support from many Democratic lawmakers.

“To be honest with you, we’re probably not going to get $3.5 trillion this year; we’re going to get something less than that. But I’m going to negotiate,” he said.

G/O Media may get a commission $100 off Apple AirPods Max Dazzling sound and active noise canceling, comfort, and integration with Apple devices. Buy for $449 at Amazon

Democrats need unanimous support to push their Build Back Better bill through Congress using a process known as reconciliation, which means it wouldn’t need any Republican votes to pass. At issue is the Clean Energy Performance Program, a $150 billion clean electricity initiative included in the bill that aims to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade. The program would reward utilities that increase their clean energy supply by 4% each year while also punishing those that fail to meet this threshold. The Times characterized it as the “muscle” behind Biden’s climate agenda, which ultimately aims to halve America’s carbon emissions by 2030.



Standing in the way is Manchin, a centrist Democrat in the pocket of West Virginia’s coal and oil industries. U tilities have been his seventh-largest overall donor by industry, and he is the second-largest recipient of utility money in the Senate thus far for the 2022 election cycle (just behind Majority Leader Chuck Schumer).

Advertisement

Opposition from Sinema, another centrist Democrat from Arizona, is also gumming up the works. She doesn’t think Congress should bump up tax rates for individuals and large corporations in part to fund the bill’s proposed expansions to the nation’s social safety net, two Democratic aides familiar with the matter told Business Insider.

Neither has clarified what specific changes to the bill would earn their approval, further frustrating their Democratic colleagues. To wit, Representative John Yarmuth of Kentucky, the chair of the House Budget Committee, told reporters earlier this month in regards to the talks : “I have no sense of what Sinema wants.”

Advertisement

To win over the two senators, White House staffers are reportedly considering rewriting the bill to water down its climate policies and cut the clean energy program altogether. One suggested rewrite would instead include new tax incentives for businesses that produce renewable energy or consumers who purchase electric vehicles, but these incentives would expire after a certain period of time, people familiar with the matter told the Times. Two people close to the negotiations told the Post that lawmakers are also considering a voluntary emissions trading program that would provide federal funds to aluminum, steel, concrete, and chemicals manufacturers to help them reduce emissions. Neither rewrite would be as comprehensive or as aggressive as the current draft.

When asked about negotiations, Manchin’s office sent the following statement to Reuters:

Advertisement

“Senator Manchin has clearly expressed his concerns about using taxpayer dollars to pay private companies to do things they’re already doing. He continues to support efforts to combat climate change while protecting American energy independence and ensuring our energy reliability.”

It’s worth noting that by making concessions for Manchin and Sinema, the White House could jeopardize the bill’s support from other Democratic lawmakers. Senator Tina Smith of Minnesota, who helped draft the Clean Energy Performance Program , told the Times that dropping the program might win Manchin’s vote but would cost hers.

Advertisement

White House spokesperson Vedant Patel declined the Times’ request for comment about the specifics of the bill, saying, “the White House is laser focused on advancing the president’s climate goals and positioning the United States to meet its emission targets in a way that grows domestic industries and good jobs.”

On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California said at a San Francisco press event that she is still pushing for the aggressive climate change provisions that were initially proposed.

Advertisement

“What we’re here today about is specifically about the climate piece,” she said. “This is our moment. We cannot — we don’t have any more time to wait.”

Lawmakers are also trying to iron out comprehensive climate policies ahead of next month’s COP26, the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland — particularly given Biden’s fierce condemnation of the previous administration’s stance on climate change. That two senators can single-handedly bring the U.S. political system to a standstill is depressing enough, but even more so when you remember that, according to many climate experts, this summit is our last, best chance at keeping global warming below catastrophic levels.