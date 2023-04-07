My New Smart Bird Feeder Showed Me That Birds Are Absolutely Brutal

It’s been one of those weeks where I’ve been quietly toiling away in the lab, getting new gadgets set up for upcoming reviews. One of the latest pieces of kit to come across my desk is the Bird Buddy, a smart bird feeder that dynamically snaps the birds feasting at your outdoor buffet for you, and can even help you identify them . This is not a surveillance tool for the flying-inclined but rather an interactive device for bird lovers and the bird curious.



The Bird Buddy costs $200, so it’s a bit of an investment for the serious hobbyist. The device initially launched in 2020 in a Kickstarter campaign, and although it’s widely available now, there’s a bit of a waitlist as the supply chain catches up to demand. After some waiting of my own, I finally have my review unit. I didn’t want to wait until I was ready with the review to share the joy—and the bird drama—it’s brought me after just a few days of testing. The jury’s still out on whether you should buy one, so wait for my full assessment before getting on that list.