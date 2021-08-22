Dinah Lance steps into the spotlight as a Black Canary movie is on its way!



Deadline reports Lovecraft Country writer and showrunner Misha Green is creating a Black Canary movie for HBO max. Green and Jurnee Smollett have thrown around the idea of further exploring the character and world of Black Canary during press for Lovecraft Country, which was cancelled after one season.

Smollett will reprise her role as superhero Dinah Lance aka Black Canary who was introduced in fantabulous fashion in Cathy Yan’s 2020 DC film Birds of Prey. In the film, Lance is introduced as a cabaret singer and personal driver for big bad Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor). Fighting alongside Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and The Huntress Helena Bertinelli (Mary Elizabeth Winston), she reveals her metahuman power of super-sonic screaming.



Sue Kroll’s Kroll & Co. Entertainment, which produced Birds of Prey, will produce the film. There are no specifics on just what role Green will play in the project, but whatever it is, she probably won’t be getting to it anytime soon. Green is super busy with upcoming projects as a writer/producer/director, as she’s involved with new Jennifer Lopez thriller The Mother, and also attached to direct Tomb Raider 2. Smollett has a few projects of her own as she will star in Netflix film Escape from Spiderhead and Bad Robot film Lou.

Smollett is oozing with excitement about the film and pretty much confirmed things were in the works on social media.



HBO Max is developing several DC superhero movies, including Batgirl starring Leslie Grace and Blue Beetle, starring Xolo Maridueña, and a Black Superman series with producer Michael B. Jordan. While not a film, The Green Lantern Corp series is also being developed at HBO Max.

