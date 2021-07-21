Black Panther 2 Adds I May Destroy You Star Michaela Coel

V ery little is known about the plot of upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It’s once again written and directed by Ryan Coogler, is filming now, and huge aspects of it had to be reworked after the tragic passing of star Chadwick Boseman. Beyond that, most of the actors from the original are expected to come back— and now, a new face has been added.

Variety reports that Michaela Coel, the writer, director, producer, and star of the critically acclaimed HBO series I May Destroy You, has joined the Marvel sequel. No word on who she’s playing, though she is familiar with the world of blockbuster Disney filmmaking; s he made a brief appearance in Star Wars: The Last Jedi as a member of the Resistance. Beyond that, she has appeared in Black Mirror and was recently nominated for four Primetime Emmys for I May Destroy You, for Outstanding Directing, Writing, Acting, and Best Limited Series.

Wakanda Forever was originally supposed to be released in May 2022 before being bumped back to July 8, 2022. Which, considering everything that happened around the film, not to mention the covid-19 pandemic, is actually not that bad of a delay. All signs point to Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’s, Danai Gurira, and Angela Bassett returning for the sequel, which is rumored to explore more of Wakanda as a country.

Expectations couldn’t be higher for the film though. The first Black Panther grossed $700 million domestic (only the fourth film ever to do so) on its way to Marvel’s first Oscar nomination for Best Picture. No one is expecting a sequel that lost its star to live up to that, but you have to imagine everyone involved, which now includes the very talented Coel, want to make a movie that pays tribute to Boseman’s memory in the best way possible.

