Television

Danai Gurira Made a Vague Gesture at an Okoye Black Panther Spin-Off Series

Despite Marvel Studios' notorious spoiler phobia, the actor was allowed to "gently allude" to its existence.

Rob Bricken
Okoye stands in her ceremonial Dora Milaje armor and wields her spear.
Screenshot: Marvel Studios

We’ve known Black Panther and Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler has been interested in making a Wakanda-set TV series for a few years now. We’ve even heard rumors that Danai Gurira, who plays Okoye, the former general of the elite female soldiers known as the Dora Milaje, was signed up to star. But now, thanks to Gurira, we finally have... an incredibly vague hint that the TV series is maybe possibly happening.

Gurira was on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert when the talk show host asked her about the potential project, assuming Gurira wouldn’t be able to say a thing, lest she incur Marvel Studios’ wrath. Instead, she said this: “I have been told... that I can gently allude to this possibility. So I am gently alluding.”

Danai Gurira’s Okoye May Get A “Black Panther” Spinoff Series

Compared to how notoriously tight-lipped Marvel wants its actors, it does feel a little surreal for one of its actors to kinda sorta announce something, even if it’s barely an announcement and also we kind of knew it, already. Baby steps, I guess.

[Via EW]

