Just like how great power comes great responsibility, a brand new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes with toy companies’ ability to finally show off merchandise for it without spoiling anything. But this gallery of Hasbro’s Marvel Legends action figures and the traditional legion of Funko Pops might hold a few secrets of their own...
Marvel Legends Attuma
In the comics, Attuma is an Atlantean warrior determined to wrest the throne away from Namor.
Marvel Legends Namor
Like Aquaman, Namor is half-human and half-Atlantean. But he’s also a mutant—those wings on his ankles allow him to fly.
Marvel Legends Nakia
Nakia is shown in her rad Wakanda underwater suit. Her figure will come with an unmasked head.
Marvel Legends Okoye
Okoye will also come with a full Kingsguard spear.
Marvel Legends Hatut Zeraze
The Hatut Zeraze were Wakanda’s brutal secret police—until T’Challa exiled them. Since this figure is clearly based on their comics costume, it’s probably safe to say they won’t appear in Wakanda Forever. Probably.
Marvel Legends Black Panther
And the final figure of the Marvel Legends assortment is Black Panther, wearing one of his very earliest comic costumes.
Namor Funko Pop
Namor’s tiny green trunks look better on the Funko figure, I must say.
Riri Williams Funko Pop
Riri’s armor looks very, very rad. Surely a Marvel Legends figure of her is on the way as well.
Attuma Funko Pop
The Funko version of Attuma has to wear a breathing apparatus.
Namora Funko Pop
In the comics, Namora is also half-human and half-Atlantean, and got her name in honor of her cousin Namor. But she’s also a white blonde lady in the comics, so who knows what her deal in the MCU will be?
M’Baku Funko Pop
I hope we get a Marvel Legends figure of M’Baku in this outfit.
Queen Ramonda Funko Pop
Speaking of, where is our Queen Ramonda Marvel Legends figure?
Okoye Funko Pop
Okoye’s ready for a night on the town.
Nakia Funko Pop
The swimsuit really makes her blades look like tiny innertubes here.
Shuri Funko Pop
Shuri’s looking sassy...
Shuri Deluxe Funko Pop
...almost like she knows she’s also getting a cool deluxe set where she’s flying a Wakanda fighter.
