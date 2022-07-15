Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the coolest toys on the internet. This week, it’s a veritable S pider-smorgasbord, as both Hasbro and Hot Toys get in on the No Way Home hype. But there’s also Lego hot rods, cool G.I. Joe rides, and perhaps the coolest ride of all: Yoshi? Check it out!



Advertisement

Hot Toys The Amazing Spider-Man 2 The Amazing Spider-Man Sixth-Scale Figure

Hot Toys’ Spider-line continues with a throwback to the past... sorta . Yes, this might as well be a Spider-Man: No Way Home version of Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker, but technically, it’s the Amazing Spider-Man 2 version of him. You can pretend, either way, because what matters is that it’s at last a new and updated take on the TASM2 design in Hot Toys’ 1:6 line. As well as featuring an unmasked likeness of Garfield, the figure comes with 13 different hands for posing. Alas, there’ll be at least one more Spider-Man movie hitting theaters by the time this Spidey will be in your hands: it’s not due for release until some time in late 2023. [Hot Toys]

G/O Media may get a commission Still 32% off for post prime day sales Apple AirPods Pro Transparently awesome

These earbuds have active noise cancellation, transparency mode to let in outside sound as needed, and active EQ to ensure you get the best out of your audio. Buy for $169 at Amazon Advertisement

Advertisement

Lego Icons Chevrolet Camaro Z28

Lego is still the imagination-driven building toy you grew up with, but it has also become a welcome alternative to plastic model kits for those lacking the skills and patience to painstakingly glue hundreds of pieces together. The latest addition to the Lego Icons line is this magnificently detailed 1,456-piece Chevrolet Camaro Z28 muscle car featuring working steering, a replica V8 engine under the hood, alternate license plates, and even a pair of fuzzy dice hanging from the review mirror. It also includes alternate color choices for the stripes on the hood and trunk, and a removable roof to turn it into a convertible. It will be available starting August 1 for $170.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sentinel Marvel Comics Fighting Armor Thor Figure

Sentinel’s latest addition to its “ What if every Marvel Hero was just Iron Man?” line is— appropriate, given his recent movie release— Thor . The armored take on Thor’s classic costume comes with multiple posing hands, as well as two weapons, teched- out riffs on Mjolnir and Stormbreaker. If that wasn’t enough, there’s wired articulation in the cape to create the most dramatic poses befitting an Iron God of Thunder Man. Or something like it. Fighting Armor Thor will cost around $84, and is set to release in December. [Toyark]

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hasbro G.I. Joe Classified Series Tiger Force Duke & RAM Action Figure and Vehicle

In the ‘80s, G.I. Joe was one of the most expansive toy lines available, with hundreds of figures and vehicles to tempt kids and frustrate parents who just couldn’t say no. But even Hasbro’s designers occasionally looked for shortcuts, which resulted in the Tiger Force: a side-line of repainted vehicles and characters supposedly specially adapted for jungle warfare. The story was thin, but the toys looked very cool, so while we already have an original version of G.I. Joe’s machine-gun equipped RAM cycle, this Tiger Force repaint that includes a suitably dressed six-inch Duke figure is just as hard to resist. Thankfully, even at $45 through Hasbro Pulse with shipping in early 2023, it’s already sold out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man: No Way Home Pack

It’s only been about eight months since we saw Peter, Peter, and their best friend Peter team up in No Way Home, but it feels like it’s been much longer waiting to get our hands on an action figure mashup of the cinematic Spideys. At last, Hasbro is finally stepping into the fray with a $90 three- pack of Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and Tom Holland’s Spider-Men. Alas, you won’t get to see those specific actor’s faces, as there aren’t any alternate heads included in the set’s accessories, just an FX piece of webline for each Spider-Man, and then three sets of hands for each (closed fists, web crawling hands, and “twhip” hands). If you thought the last eight months waiting were excruciating, toy fans, then unfortunately it’s going to get a little worse: the No Way Home pack, is currently dated for an August 1, 2023 release... so let’s just hope it might swing on by a little sooner. [Hasbro Pulse]

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lego Ideas Hocus Pocus - The Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage

Today brought the final reveal of Lego’s The Office building set which started life as a fan created Lego Ideas project. There’s no definitive timeline for when Lego gives the nod to a Lego Ideas project that garners 10,000 votes from fans to when it hits store shelves, but there’s good reason to believe that Amber Veyt’s brick-built recreation of the Sanderson Sisters’ cottage from Hocus Pocus may be available sometime this f all along with the movie’s much- anticipated sequel—but don’t hold us to that prediction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hasbro Transformers Masterpiece MP-48+ Dark Amber Maximal Leo Prime

The Transformers’ Beast Wars alter egos may not be the most beloved version of the Autobots and Decepticons, but it’s hard not to be enamored with Takara Tomy’s $150 Dark Amber Maximal Leo Prime based on his appearance in the Transformers comic books. The figure was originally available exclusively in Japan and so features the packaging and transformation instructions in Japanese, but with illustrations that should be still easy to follow. In both robot and lion modes the figure offers loads of articulation and posability, and comes with accessories like beam launchers (laser cannons) and four missiles. It’s available for pre-order through Hasbro Pulse, but won’t ship out until April of 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jakks Pacific Super Mario Let’s Go Yoshi! Figure

Luigi’s finally getting all the love and respect he deserves, but it’s time for Yoshi to get his share as well. Jakks Pacific has just revealed the definitive Yoshi figure, Let’s Go, Yoshi!, standing 12 inches tall with 13 points of articulation. Although lacking the saddle so Mario can climb aboard, this Yoshi features several interactive triggers, including sensors in his nose, shell, and feet, as well as motion-sensing, that will trigger over 20 sound effects and music from the Super Mario video games. Available in store and online starting in October.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.