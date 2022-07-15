After bringing NBC sitcoms like Seinfeld and Friends into the brick-built universe (or the BBU, as no one but myself refers to it), Lego has finally revealed its official take on The Office, which recreates the Dunder Mifflin offices— a long with all of the show’s major characters and countless Easter eggs and references from the series’ nine season run.

The set is another fan-designed model put into production through the Lego Ideas platform. Its original creator, Jaijai Lewis, has built several versions of the show’s Dunder Mifflin offices since 2014, and to date has had three of them reach the required 10,000 votes from other fans on the Lego Ideas website required for the sets to be considered for production.

The last iteration, which limited the set to the main floor of Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton building including Michael Scott’s office and the conference room, is what Lego finally put into production. As the company does with all of the successful Lego Ideas projects, Lego’s own in-house designers put a final polish on the set and ensured it was user-friendly, while keeping all the small features and extreme attention to detail that made this creation a fan-favorite.

The 1,164-piece set is far from being one of Lego’s largest, but still includes 15 minifigures which is a lot for a set of this size. (For comparison, the gigantic 4,514-piece Lego Lion Knights’ Castle comes with 20 minifigures.) The Office characters who got the minifig treatment include: Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, Jim Halpert, Pam Beesly, Ryan Howard, Angela Martin (plus her cat, Garbage), Oscar Martinez, Kevin Malone, Stanley Hudson, Kelly Kapoor, Phyllis Lapin Vance, Meredith Palmer, Creed Bratton, Darryl Philbin, and last and certainly least (according to Michael Scott), Toby Flenderson.

In addition to adding the show’s cast members to their minifig collection, the real reason for Lego and The Office fans to grab this set is the many, many references to the show it includes. Staplers entombed in Jell-O? Yep!

Audio-visual carts with the DVD player’s bouncing logo screensaver running on the TV? Yep.

A “World’s Best Boss” mug? Yep.

A giant pot of chili spilled all over the carpeting? Yep.

The set also comes with a collection of character-specific accessories from the show, sourced from various episodes, like Jim’s teapot, letter, and engagement ring for Pam; weapons hidden by Dwight; and a copy of “Threat Level Midnight, ” Michael Scott’s screenplay.

The $120 The Office set will exclusively be available through Walmart.com in the United States and Canada with pre-orders starting today and official availability beginning on October 1. Those outside the U. S. and Canada will be able to purchase the set through Lego.com.

