One day you wake up, make some coffee, think you’re a huge Star Wars fan, and have your world turned upside down. Case in point, io9 is filled with writers and readers who are wild about Star Wars, but do any of us know someone who could throw down $120,000 on a Star Wars watch?

A company called Kross Studio hopes there are at least 10 of those people out there. It’s created a super high-end, super limited- edition watch inspired by Boba Fett and the recently renamed Boba Fett’s Starship. Composed of 220 parts, one of which is a one-of-a-kind, handmade mini-replica of Boba Fett’s Starship that takes 90 hours to make (each!), the watch has to be seen to be believed. So here are some images.

Pop over to the Kross Studio site for even more images and information. Like, for example, for your $120,000 you also get an incredible, detailed replica of Boba Fett’s Starship to store the watch in. Because let’s face it, anyone who can afford to spend $120,000 on a watch isn’t going to be wearing it all the time, because they almost certainly have other ludicrously expensive timepieces to choose from.

I’m gonna step back a moment. I like to think I’m a Star Wars fan. I’m also a Star Wars fan who has spent obscene amounts of money on very dumb, very pointless collectibles and other items. Price tag aside, I thought, is this a watch I would buy? Because I have Star Wars watches. I wear Star Wars watches. Would I buy and wear this Star Wars watch if money wasn’t an issue?

I honestly don’t think so. It’s beautiful, no doubt. And I love the visual language surrounding Boba Fett and his ship. (You know the one.) But first of all, it screams Star Wars too loudly. In terms of higher-end pieces (and this is another level above that), I’d prefer the item to b e a bit more subtle. Something you can wear with anything and not call out your super-nerdy side. This is the opposite of that. Plus, even if money meant nothing, and it does, I would live in deadly fear of waving my arms around and cracking off that little ship in the middle or scratching it. Obviously, it’s well made, but is it well made enough to survive a tumble off my nightstand or accidentally being banged against a wall ?

But then again, there are only 10 of them. There are certainly 10 Boba Fett fans out there who can afford this. And if they’re around, I’d love for one of them to buy me a drink so I can look at their watch.

