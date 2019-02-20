Screenshot: FlightAware

A pilot based in Adelaide, Australia, took an artistically inspired flight path on Tuesday morning.



Australia’s ABC News reported that between 8:53am and 11:57am a flight training pilot in a Diamond Star plane followed a course that drew two penises then spelled out “I’M BORED”—all of which could only be detected by a flight tracker.

The flight tracking company FlightAware shared an image of the tracked flight with Gizmodo. “It is fairly common for pilots to get creative and trace words or other images in the sky while they fly,” a FlightAware spokesperson told Gizmodo when we asked if crude images drawn out by pilots is rare.

The spokesperson did not directly comment about the suggestive nature of the image they originally provided and instead referenced proposals, birthday messages, and a Texas Longhorn that appeared in their system after a heated University of Texas football game.

Screenshot: FlightAware

Australia Civil Aviation Safety Authority spokesperson Peter Gibson told ABC that flight-path drawings are “uncommon but not unheard of.”

“All pilots plan a track for their aircraft to get between where they’re going from and to,” Gibson told ABC. “Now what that track looks like once it shows up on radar, of course, is another thing entirely.”

Perth Now reports that the pilot behind Tuesday’s aerial penis graffiti, whose name has not been released, worked for Flight Training Adelaide and was flying a plane with a new engine at a certain power setting, in order to prepare the plane for instructional flights.

Flight Training Adelaide director Pine Pienaar told Perth Now that the exact course wasn’t approved, but suggested the pilot “got bored.”

“Young instructors, what can you do?” Pienaar said.

