Bose Earbuds Surfaced by Apparent Leak Point to AirPods Pro Rival

Bose is supposed to be readying a pair of true wireless earbuds for release later this year, the Bose Earbuds 500 and the Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700. But per a seemingly accidentally posted promo video, it may be preparing to launch the higher-end of the two—a likely AirPods Pro competitor—under the name QuietComfort Earbuds.

A video that’s surfaced online appears to preview the true wireless earbuds, which lean heavily into being a noise-canceling option. (Apple’s AirPods Pro are similarly marketed as being a noise-canceling earbud.) The video appears to have originally been posted by Australian retailer Harvey Norman before being taken down, per some Reddit sleuths who spotted the video on Vimeo. It’s since been reposted by the YouTube account Matrix Life. (CNET first reported the thread.)

Per the video, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds would come equipped with Bose’s StayHear silicone earbud tips and would feature a water- and weather-resistant design. The buds would also have a custom mic array for clear calls. It appears that the buds would be immediately available in white and black, possibly with a silver option as well.

The buds alone would get up to six hours of battery life, but you’d presumably be able to stretch that for longer with any accompanying charging case. Per Bose’s website, it was planned that the Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 would support “intuitive touch controls, a choice of virtual assistant, and a portable charging case to power up the earbuds when they’re not in use.”

Bose did not immediately return a request for comment about the video. If it was an accidental leak, the buds certainly look like a true AirPods Pro rival.

A quick sidebar: The promo lick absolutely slaps, but I’ve had little luck identifying the actual composer or artist. (Siri pointed me to an artist by the name of Viktor Aaksyonovr, but a cursory scan didn’t immediately pull up this exact composition.) I welcome all to share your most peaceful, soothing sounds in the comments. Here, I’ll go first.

Know anything about Bose’s forthcoming true wireless buds? Contact the author at ckeck@gizmodo.com or reach out to us anonymously via SecureDrop.