In a year that already saw a rather entertaining Evil Dead universe entry in the form of Evil Dead Rise, there’s more good news for fans of the Sam Raimi-created cult horror classic: all three seasons of the late, great Starz series Ash vs. Evil Dead are coming to Hulu October 1.



In a perfect world, Ash vs. Evil Dead’s elevation to such a prominent streaming platform will mean a sudden, undeniable, insatiable demand for more seasons of the show, which brought Bruce Campbell back as Ash Williams, the central character in Evil Dead, Evil Dead II, and Army of Darkness. That’s probably unrealistic, given Campbell’s declaration that he’s through playing the chainsaw-slinging character—but that’s been walked back a bit more recently by both Campbell and Raimi, and hey, we can hope, right?

Advertisement

For more than two decades, fans longed for a fourth Evil Dead film, and while Fede Álvarez’s 2013 reboot did feature a split-second Campbell cameo, it wasn’t really a continuation of Ash’s story, instead introducing a new set of characters who make bad decisions while vacationing at an isolated cabin in the woods. Ash vs. Evil Dead, which premiered in 2015 and ran for three seasons, more than filled that void, giving us an aging-not-so-gracefully Ash who’s been vigorously trying to forget his past as a warrior against the supernatural—until the day comes that he’s unable to deny his destiny, with the help of sidekicks like Kelly (Dana DeLorenzo) and Pablo (Ray Santiago), and an antagonist-turned-ally played by Campbell’s Xena: Warrior Princess pal Lucy Lawless.

The show also introduced Ash’s dad (played by, in a brilliant bit of casting, veteran actor Lee Majors) and Brandy (Arielle Carver-O’Neill), the daughter Ash didn’t even know he had. And it was filled with some of the most delightfully gruesome battle scenes that elevated Evil Dead’s trademark horror comedy to new, memorably visceral levels.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ash vs. Evil Dead, the complete series, arrives October 1 on Hulu. Watch it, love it, watch it again, and maybe our collective devotion will help miraculously revive it like one of those pesky Deadites.



Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.