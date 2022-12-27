As another year comes to and end, now is the time for reflection. While this year brought us Stranger Things 4, the World Cup, and the release of the first images from the Webb Space Telescope, a singular year is only a drop in the bucket of humanity. Some of the human race’ s most daring, heartbreaking, and emotional moments have been captured on film as lessons and reminders of things to come. As we are a tech website, let us walk down memory lane and revisit some of history’s most famous photographs and the cameras they were taken on.

