Casts for Star Wars’ various movies and films are almost always interesting, just because it’s fun to see who pops up. The cast for the next show, The Acolyte, recently added The Good Place’s Manny Jacinto and Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae to its strong lineup, and now the show’s got another solid addition in the form of Charlie Barnett.



Barnett, best known as Alan in Netflix’s Russian Doll (and maybe also that brief stint as Deathstroke in Arrow’s final season), has reportedly in final negotiations to join the show’s cast. Should the deal go through, he’ll be reunited with Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland, who also created Russian Doll. Like with other casting news related to the show, there’s no detail of who Barnett will be playing, but his role is said to be a support one rather than a lead role.

Set during the era of the High Republic and more specifically about a century before The Phantom Menace, details on The Acolyte have been scarce since the show was first announced back in 2020. With the promise of a focus on Dark Side users of the Force, who’ve not really gotten an opportunity to be the focus point of a Star Wars story before, the currently known cast is an intriguing roster of actors. And that it’s said to be a mystery-thriller, something that the franchise only really tries to do in some books or episodes of Clone Wars, makes this even more exciting.

The Acolyte’s cast also features Amandla Stenberg and Jodie Turner-Smith, and is believed to be releasing on Disney+ sometime in 2023.

[via The Hollywood Reporter]

