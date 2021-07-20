Charlize Theron Is Joining HBO Max's The Final Girl Support Group

Charlize Theron is getting ready to sit down, have a little chat, and stop a serial killer. The actress and producer is working on a TV series for HBO Max based on Grad y Hendrix’s The Final Girl Support Group, which is about a group of slasher survivors who must band together after one of their own go missing.



As reported by Deadline, Theron and her production company, Denver & Delilah Films, are teaming up with Barbara and Andy Muschietti to develop The Final Girl Support Group for HBO Max. The book tells the story of six “Final Girls,” or the lone women left alive at the end of s lasher films, as they meet regularly for group sessions with their therapist. However, they fear that their secret support group has been discovered after a member doesn’t show up for one of their joint sessions. But if there’s one thing these women are good at, it’s surviving anything.

Andy Muschietti, who helmed both It movies and is currently working on DC’s The Flash film, will also direct the pilot. It’s not clear whether Theron plans to star in the series, either as the main character Lynnette Tarkington (which is, admittedly, a very silly name) or any of the other main characters in the series. Here’s the book synopsis: “ Lynnette Tarkington is a real-life final girl who survived a massacre. For more than a decade, she’s been meeting with five other final girls and their therapist in a support group for those who survived the unthinkable, working to put their lives back together. Then one woman misses a meeting, and their worst fears are realized—someone knows about the group and is determined to rip their lives apart again, piece by piece. But the thing about final girls is that no matter how bad the odds, how dark the night, how sharp the knife, they will never, ever give up.”

The Final Girl Support Group, which only came out this month, is the latest novel from Hendrix to get a small or big screen adaptation—he’s kind of a big thing in horror right now. He’s working on adapting his debut novel Horrorstör, about a fake Ikea that tortures its employees, into a movie. In addition, Amazon Studios is working on adaptations of My Best Friend’s Exorcism, starring Elsie Fisher and Amiah Miller, and Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires.

No expected production or release date has been announced for The Final Girl Support Group. What do you think of the concept and could you see Theron starring?

