Want to be Employable? Play Around on ChatGPT

The use of AI like ChatGPT is the way of the future according to a recent survey that found 91% of companies that are hiring want to bring on employees with ChatGPT experience. Resume Builder surveyed 1,187 business leaders and found that not only are candidates with a knowledge and understanding of ChatGPT considered highly sought after, but it also found that one in four companies hiring prompt engineers is offering a salary exceeding $200,000.

“With this expertise not yet widely available in the hiring market, those candidates with ChatGPT and AI skills will be highly sought after from progressive companies,” Stacie Haller, the chief career advisor at Resume Builder, said in the study. “As this tech is still so new, there is a race to bring on employees with this skill in order for the company to stay cutting edge, and it looks like companies are willing to pay to do so.”

The businesses said hiring skilled ChatGPT employees would provide the company with valuable resources including faster company growth, educating fellow employees on how to use ChatGPT, improving “production output and work efficiency,” saving on “human and material resources,” and would “improve the company’s reputation and market share.”

According to the survey, three-quarters of business leaders questioned said they would be hiring prompt engineers, and by doing so, other jobs may be eliminated. “By hiring a prompt engineer, who can impact all the departments within an organization, a company can save on labor and resource costs,” Haller said in the survey. “Given this and the fact it’s not a highly available skill yet, it’s understandable that these positions can demand six figures at the entry level.”

Goldman Sachs economists predict that as many as 300 million full-time jobs globally could be directly affected by the introduction of ChatGPT, CNN reported, adding that 18% of the global workforce could become computerized.

Candidates applying to take over the ChatGPT positions can better their knowledge base through online courses and YouTube tutorials, giving them a leg up as artificial intelligence is newly introduced into the workplace. The most common positions employers are looking to fill cover the software engineering departments as well as customer service, human resources, and marketing.

“This technology has been shown to do a great job with these skills and job responsibilities,” Haller told Business Insider. She added in the survey, “Those who take advantage of learning this new technology will pull ahead of other candidates.”