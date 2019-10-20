China Censorship, Facebook Headcanon, Pixel 4, and Apple Beats: Best Gizmodo Stories of the Week

We come from the future
Another week in the bag, everybody. And we’ve been seeing plenty of sparks fly online between the umpteenth debate between the Democrats’ presidential hopefuls and reports of Joker-on-Joker beef between Jared Leto and Joaquin Phoenix (though is it still technically “beef” if only one of them is throwing a tantrum?). Though the real showdown I’m waiting for is cigarette cockroach versus pizza rat for the title of internet garbage king.

Even U.S. lawmakers got in on the action. This week, Gizmodo reported on the co-signed letter they sent to Activision and Blizzard asking, in more polite terms, “What the fuck, guys?” We’ve also got coverage on the Native American protestors trying to get Washington to care about the climate crisis and how urban planning can affect mental health. And there were some juicy new details about the Expanses new villain and Google’s upcoming Pixel 4. Finally, I think we can officially declare cringe culture dead after Mark Zuckerberg waxed essentially pro-Facebook fanfiction at Georgetown this week. According to the Zuck, Facebook would have stopped the Iraq war, but that’s just his headcanon.

You can find all this and more below:

