Chad Stahleski talks about the influences on John Wick 4. Get a new look at HBO’s The Last of Us. Plus, a look at what’s coming in Doom Patrol’s fourth season, and new pictures from the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Spoilers, now!



Devil Inside

Bloody-Disgusting reports Caitlin Stasey (Smile), Ryan Kwanten (True Blood) and Lou Taylor Pucci (Evil Dead) have joined the cast of Jonathan auf Der Heide’s Devil Inside, a new horror film about Devil facial tumour disease. In the film, Stasey plays Eva, “a young virologist who helps the local park ranger (Kwanten) research the Tasmanian Devil Facial Tumour Disease – a contagious cancer that has wiped out nearly 90% of the population. But when her husband, Alex (Pucci), is bitten by a sickly stray dog, Eva suspects the virus has mutated across species and is causing violent outbursts in the hosts. Infection soon spreads through the locals and Eva must choose between saving the man she loves or the rest of humanity.”

Advertisement

John Wick 4

Chad Stahleski compared John Wick 4 to a cross between The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and Zatoichi, the Blind Swordsman during a recent interview with Empire.

If you took The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, crossed it with Zatoichi, and threw in a Greek myth, you’d probably get something close to this. And who else f-cking says those kinds of sentences? Now you know why I like doing John Wicks. It gets a little scary after the third one. Because now we have a formula that works. But you have to throw caution to the wind and say, ‘F-ck it, we’re not doing that again.’ So now, on number four, we have multiple storylines. The movie feels different. It feels more epic.

G/O Media may get a commission 24% off Bose QuietComfort Headphones Totally adjustable sound

Focus up or keep an ear to the street with comfortable, high-fidelity audio by the people who know it best. Buy for $249 at Amazon Advertisement

Thor 5

During a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Chris Hemsworth stated Thor 5 would have to be “drastically different” from the last two Taika Waititi movies for him to return.

I mean you look at Thor one and two, they were quite similar. Ragnarok and Love & Thunder: similar. I think it’s just about re-inventing it. And I’ve had such a unique opportunity even with [Avengers] Infinity War and Endgame to do very drastic things with the character; I enjoy that, I like keeping people on their toes, it keeps me on my toes, keeps me invested. And I’ve said this before: when it becomes too familiar, I think there’s a risk of getting lazy I think, like ‘Ah, I know what I’m doing,’ you know? So I don’t know – again, I don’t even know if I’m invited back. But if I was, I think it’d have to be a drastically different version – tone, everything. Just for my own sanity [laughs].

Advertisement

The Mean One

Bloody-Disgusting also has word the “unofficial” slasher movie based on How the Grinch the Stole Christmas starring David Howard Thornton (that’s Art the Clown from the Terrifier movies...) will release in select U.S. theaters this December 9.

In the audacious new parody, The Mean One (Terrifier 2‘s David Howard Thornton) is a hairy, green-skinned grump in a Santa suit, living on a mountain high above the town of Newville, despising the holiday season. Young Cindy You-Know-Who (Krystle Martin), whose parents were butchered by The Mean One twenty Christmases earlier, is returning to town to seek closure…but when the Mean One launches a new reign of terror that threatens to destroy Christmas, Cindy finds a bold new purpose – trapping and killing the monster.

Advertisement

Daredevil: Born Again

During a recent appearance at Salt Lake City FanX (via Comic Book), Vincent D’Onofrio stated fans “have no idea what” they’re “in store for” with Daredevil: Born Again.

You guys have no idea what you’re in store for with [Daredevil: Born Again]. I know a little bit more than you guys and all I can say is, during that next series, you’re not going to be thinking about anything but the next episode. I promise.

Advertisement

The Santa Clauses

A synopsis for the final episode of The Santa Clauses reveals exactly how the series ends.

Chapter Six: A Christmas to Remember The Calvins race against Simon to find the Santa coat in order to save Christmas. Simon realizes the error of his ways and steps aside to let Scott be Santa again. The elves return and everyone hustles to get this year’s Christmas deliveries pulled off in time. Scott takes his family on the delivery run, then they return to retake their place as the first family of the North Pole.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

The Last of Us

HBO Max has released a new poster of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us.

Advertisement

Doom Patrol



Spoiler TV additionally has photos from the first two episodes of Doom Patrol’s fourth season. Head over there to see the rest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghosts

Spoiler TV also has photos from “The Christmas Spirit,” the two-part Ghosts Christmas special. More at the link.

Advertisement

The Christmas Spirit: Part One In part one of a special one-hour #Ghostsmas episode, Jay’s sister, Bela (Punam Patel), visits Woodstone Mansion and brings along an adoring male friend, inspiring Sam to spark a romance between them in the spirit of the holiday rom-coms she loves. Meanwhile, the ghosts have conjured up a very different holiday plan for Trevor and Bela. Also, Isaac has an awkward encounter with Nigel that forces him to look back on events in his life, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Dec. 15 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The Christmas Spirit: Part Two In part two of a special one-hour #Ghostsmas episode, Sam and Thorfinn get caught in the crossfire as the scheme Jay’s sister, Bela (Punam Patel), and the ghosts have conjured up goes awry. Also, Isaac’s marriage to Beatrice sheds light on how apprehensive he has been in communicating his feelings to Nigel, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Dec. 15 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Advertisement

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Comic Book additionally has a few new photos from the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Head over there for more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Copenhagen Cowboy

Finally, a figure from “Copenhagen’s criminal netherworld” teams with her former nemesis to embark on an odyssey of revenge “through the natural and the supernatural” in the trailer for Nicolas Winding Refn’s new Netflix series, Copenhagen Cowboy, premiering January 5 on Netflix.

Copenhagen Cowboy | Official Trailer | Netflix

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.