Star Wars: The High Republic Teases Its Deadliest Trials Yet at San Diego Comic-Con

Star Wars: The High Republic may have began as a golden age for its titular government and the Jedi Order that stood beside it—but later this year things are taking a turn towards darkness, as Lucasfilm’s prequel publishing initiative kicks off its third and final phase. But as dark as things will be, the future got a little clearer at San Diego Comic-Con.

At today’s Lucasfilm Publishing panel, creatives behind the High Republic novels and comics gathered to peel back even more layers around what readers can expect in “Trials of the Jedi,” the ominously titled third chapter of the story. After the second phase took readers away from the main conflict between the Republic and the piratical Nihil in The High Republic’s debut stories to go even further back in time, phase 3 will pick up just a year after where phase 1 left off back in the “main” story, 200 years before the events of the Star Wars movies: with the Republic and Jedi given a major bloody nose by the sinister Marchion Ro and his Nihil armies with the destruction of Starlight Beacon, the former symbol of the Republic’s efforts to bring light and life to the frontiers of known space.

Although initial details about which authors will be writing what in phase 3 were first revealed at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year, today fans learned more about what to expect in this grim conclusion to The High Republic’s conflict.

On the Marvel comics front Charles Soule will continue his Star Wars comic streak with the Shadows of Starlight miniseries alongside artist Marika Cresta, exploring the year after the fall of Starlight Beacon and the direct ramifications of its destruction. Meanwhile in Cavan Scott and Ario Anindito’s primary High Republic ongoing series will pick up with Jedi Knight Keeve Trennis, as she finds herself with unlikely allies against a mysterious new threat. Over at Dark Horse, Daniel José Older and Harvey Tolibao will relaunch High Republic Adventures, which will follow original series characters Zeen and Qort, who’ve been matured by the events since phase 2's conclusion.

On the novel front, the panel also offered cover reveals for two books aimed at younger audiences. Older and Doctor Aphra writer Alyssa Wong will team up for the middle grade book Escape From Valo, which will follow the technically inclined Jedi Padawan Ram Jamoram and a host of new young Jedi characters. Meanwhile, Tessa Gratton and Justina Ireland’s YA novel Defy the Storm will see Jedi Master Vernestra Rwoh alongside her friends Jordana Sparkburn and Avon Starros as they face the immediate threat of the triumphant Nihil.

Lastly, if it’s been a while since you caught up with the High Republic books and comics, Lucasfilm also teased the High Republic Character Encylopedia, a reference book from Amy Richau and Megan Crouse, filled with details on characters from across all the High Republic stories so far, from Jedi Knights to Republic Officials, to Nihil raiders and alien threats like the Drengir.

“Trials of the Jedi,” the third and final phase of Star Wars: The High Republic publishing, will begin with The Eye of Darkness, an adult novel by George Mann, releasing November 14, 2023.

