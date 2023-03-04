Cyberpunk, Demon Slayer, and More Win Big at 2023 Anime Awards

On Saturday, Crunchyroll held its 2023 Anime Awards ceremony. The event honored the best anime shows, films, and performances of 2022 and for the coveted Anime of the Year award, Studio Trigger’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners took home the gold.



The one-season anime, which was such a hit that it boosted the sales and player count of the Cyberpunk 2077 game, also won the Best Voice Acting nomination for protagonist David Martinez, as played by Zach Aguilar.

Other winners during the awards show include Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2 (including Best Drama and Best Opening), Spy x Family (Best Comedy, Best New Show), and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Best Film). You can see the full list of winners down below.

Advertisement

Crunchyroll also announced a new initiative with Sony Music to bring music to its platform. As of today, subscribers can listen to song from artists such as Aimer, LiSA, and Asian Kung-Fu Generation. The app now features 100 full-length live concerts and 3,200 music videos, with extra curation features to be added in the future.

“We know that anime and music have always been intrinsically connected art forms,” said Crunchyroll’s chief content officer Asa Suehira. “From the early years of anime, music artists have worked closely with the anime producers to write lyrics and meaningfully integrate the music into the story. Crunchyroll wants to replicate that same synergy for our fans.”

G/O Media may get a commission 98% Off The 2023 Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle Comes with twelve different courses comprised of a huge number of lessons, and each one will help you learn more about Python itself, and can be accessed when you want and as often as you want forever, making it ideal for learning a new skill. Buy for $40 from StackSocial Advertisement

Anime of the Year - Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Best Action - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Animation - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Anime Song - “The Rumbling,” SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Character Design - Akira Matsushima, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Comedy - SPY x FAMILY

Best Continuing Series - ONE PIECE

Best Director - Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Drama - Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Ending Sequence - “Comedy,” Gen Hoshino, SPY x FAMILY

Best Fantasy - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Film - JUJUTSU KAISEN 0

Best Main Character - Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best New Series - SPY x FAMILY

Best Opening Sequence - “The Rumbling,” SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Original Anime - Lycoris Recoil

Best Romance - Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

Best Score - KOHTA YAMAMOTO and HIROYUKI SAWANO, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Supporting Character - Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Best Voice Artist Performance (English) - Zach Aguilar, David Martinez, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese) - Yuki Kaji, Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Voice Artist Performance (Arabic) - Amal Hawija, Gon Freecss, Hunter x Hunter

Best Voice Artist Performance (Castilian) - Jaime Pérez de Sevilla, Yuta Okkotsu, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0

Best Voice Artist Performance (French) - Brigitte Lecordier, Bojji, Ranking of Kings

Best Voice Artist Performance (German) - Nicolás Artajo, Yuta Okkotsu, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0

Best Voice Artist Performance (Italian) - Elisa Giorgio, Maki Zen’in, JUJUTSU KAISEN (Cour 1)

Best Voice Artist Performance (Portuguese) - Nina Carvalho, Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Best Voice Artist Performance (Spanish) - Alejandro Orozco, Gyutaro, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

“Must Protect At All Costs” Character - Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

