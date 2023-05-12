Daft Punk - Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo) [ft. Julian Casablancas + The Voidz]

Directed by Warren Fu and produced by Partizan Studio, the video itself is as hypnotic as the beats of the track itself, a cyclical journey through animation styles and aesthetics charting the evolution of human life on Earth—from the oceans to a cybernetically enhanced future burning itself up with the pace of progress.

It’s a simple, but fascinating visual accompaniment, especially (and appropriately) when on loop—and a fitting farewell to the legendary sci-fi-infused aesthetic of Daft Punk, presented here in a repeating infinite as both final, and yet also forever.

