It’s been over two years since Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, the duo formerly known as the robotic electronic musicians Daft Punk, announced they would be parting ways. But t his month marks the 10th anniversary of their last album, Random Access Memories—and to celebrate, there’s one more slice of sci-fi-tinged goodness to share.



This week saw the release of a new anniversary edition of Random Access Memories, containing a second disc of previously unreleased tracks and unfinished drafts—including a 2013 demo with Julian Casablancas and t he Voidz called “Infinity Repeating. ” W ith it came the very last Daft Punk music video.

Daft Punk - Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo) [ft. Julian Casablancas + The Voidz]

Directed by Warren Fu and produced by Partizan Studio, the video itself is as hypnotic as the beats of the track itself, a cyclical journey through animation styles and aesthetics charting the evolution of human life on Earth—from the oceans to a cybernetically enhanced future burning itself up with the pace of progress.

It’s a simple, but fascinating visual accompaniment, especially (and appropriately) when on loop—and a fitting farewell to the legendary sci-fi-infused aesthetic of Daft Punk, presented here in a repeating infinite as both final, and yet also forever.

