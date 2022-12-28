We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Jerry Bruckheimer still wants a third National Treasure movie. Get a new look at Trigun’s return. You’re going to have to wait a while for a Malignant sequel. Plus, a Flash star returns behind the camera for its final season. To me, my spoilers!



National Treasure 3

Producr Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed a third National Treasure film with Nicolas Cage is still in development during a recent interview with E! News.

We said we’d like to make another National Treasure and they said, ‘Sure, let’s come up with a new cast. At the same time, we were developing National Treasure for the theaters with Nicolas Cage — which we still are. So, that’s ongoing.

Malignant 2

However, James Wan stated a sequel to Malignant is “not necessarily” a “top” priority of his in a new interview with Screen Rant.

Let me just say we have a lot of stuff going on right now. Malignant 2 is not necessarily at the top. But we’re definitely keeping [writer] Akela [Cooper] very busy, I can tell you that.

Fast X

Vin Diesel embraces Jordana Brewster in a new behind-the-scenes image from Fast X.

On set photo… brother sister. Less than 2 months away from the FastX trailer launch!!! #Toretto

The Forest Hills

Coming Soon has a new poster for The Forest Hills, the upcoming werewolf movie starring Shelly Duvall, Dee Wallace, Marianna Hagan, Debbie Rochon, Edward Furlong, and Chiko Mendez.

Exceptional Beings

The gods Athena and Hermes become obsessed with a seemingly normal woman named Mina in the trailer for Exceptional Beings, coming to VOD on January 31.

Exceptional Beings TRAILER | 2023

Daredevil: Born Again

In a new interview with GQ UK, Charlie Cox revealed Daredevil: Born Again will include more “courtroom stuff” than the Netflix series.

I think because of the number of episodes they’ve committed to, there’ll be a heavy influence of courtroom stuff—Matt Murdock, the lawyer in the new show. So I’m heavily focused on researching that area of this character and his life. It was one of the areas we didn’t do a huge amount of exploration around before. Even my accent is probably really rusty.

The Flash

Danielle Panabaker revealed she’s directing the ninth episode of The Flash’s final season on Instagram.

Trigun Stampede

Toho has released a trailer for “No Man’s Land,” the premiere episode of the new Trigun reboot.

TVアニメ『TRIGUN STAMPEDE』第1話「NOMAN’S LAND」予告動画／1.7(土)23:15スタート!!

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Finally, the Bad Batch are chased by crab monsters in a new trailer for their second season, premiering January 4 on Disney+.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 | Mission | Disney+

