Dark Sky Won’t Be Disappearing From Android Just Yet

When news broke earlier this year that Apple had snapped up Dark Sky, the weather app said at the time that while the app would continue working for iOS users, it would be shut down for Android and Wear OS users and subscribers beginning July 1.



But in an updated notice on its website this week, Dark Sky co- founder Adam Grossman said that the app’s inevitable death has been postponed for a month, giving all you Android and wearables folks through August 1 to use its very good, pretty reliable weather tool. After that, the app for these platforms will be shut down for real. As 9to5 Google noted, though, Dark Sky appears to have been removed from the Play Store already for new users.

Dark Sky’s API service will be available through the end of 2021 (though no new sign- ups are accepted anymore), and forecasts, maps, and embeds available on its website will similarly shut down next month. (However, Grossman previously noted Dark Sky’s site “will remain active beyond that time in support of API and iOS App customers.”)

As for the future of Dark Sky on iOS, well, that’s to be seen at this point. As noted by my colleague Victoria Song back in March, it’s certainly possible Apple will roll Dark Sky into a native product. For now, though, the app remains in the App Store, meaning new iPhone users can still get it—while it lasts.