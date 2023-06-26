Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
Television

First Daryl Dixon Preview Sends Him on a Walking Dead Euro Trip

What this trailer for Norman Reedus' new AMC series lacks in information and zombies, it makes up for in lovely scenes from France.

Rob Bricken
Daryl stands next to a horse and buggy on a deserted road somewhere in France.
Photo: Emmanuel Guimier/AMC

We’ve already had a small tease of the more-than-slightly anticipated Walking Dead spin-off so imaginatively titled Daryl Dixon, where the eponymous hero can be seen floating unconscious on a boat in what is presumably the Atlantic ocean on his way to France. Now, AMC has released a two-minute preview... and if you were hoping for more details, this isn’t going to do much for you. But at least it’s easy on the eyes!

The preview is made up primarily of footage of Daryl walking through Paris and the French countryside, after... actually, you can watch it for yourself.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon First Look | The Walking Dead Universe

Daryl’s in France! Daryl wants to get back home! This is quite expected! The official summary of the show is also incredibly vague in that classic Walking Dead “we can’t let anyone gain any information here” manner:

“In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Norman Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.”

It’s only June, so we’ll almost certainly get another trailer before Daryl Dixon debuts this fall, likely at San Diego Comic-Con next month. For now, we’ll have to content ourselves with the discovery that Melissa McBride’s Carol will be reuniting with her BFF... somehow.

