The Walking Dead's Daryl Spinoff May Include Carol After All

Kevin Smith furthers old reports about the potential of a Batman Beyond adaptation at Warner Bros. Riverdale reveals a suitably unhinged first look at Archie the Musical. Plus, what’s coming on Unicorn: Warriors Eternal. Spoilers get!



Advertisement

Batman Beyond

During the latest episode of his Fatman on Batman podcast, Kevin Smith further discussed the alleged chances of a Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton were entirely dependent on the box office returns of The Flash’s opening weekend.

I was hoping that it did better than it did because Michael Uslan’s kid said that...if the movie did as well as The Batman — The Batman opened at $130 million — one of the next Batman movies they’re going to make is Batman Beyond with Michael Keaton. So I was like, ‘Oh, my God, now I hope this movie makes a lot of money.’

Advertisement Advertisement

Dust Bunny

Bryan Fuller (via Bloody-Disgusting) shared a photo of himself with Mads Mikkelson on the set of Dust Bunny, his upcoming family horror film in which “an eight-year-old girl enlists the help of her intriguing neighbor to kill the monster under her bed she believes ate her family.”

Advertisement

Gray Matter

With the help of her mother, a teenage girl must learn to control her genetically inherited superpowers in the trailer for Gray Matter, available to stream this July 13 on MAX.

Gray Matter | Official Trailer | Max



The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

In a bizarre move, fellow Walking Dead colleague Jeffrey Dean Morgan has tweeted what appear to be paparazzi pictures revealing that Melissa McBride will indeed reprise her role as Carol in the Daryl spinoff in some capacity, after it was originally announced she would not be able to participate in what was formerly a Daryl and Carol spinoff. TVLine reports that AMC declined to comment on Morgan’s tweet, in which the actor blasted TWD fans who had alleged that Norman Reedus was somehow behind the reasoning for McBride droppign out.

Advertisement

Tiny Toons Looniversity

The official Looney Tunes Twitter page has revealed the voice cast of its upcoming Tiny Toons follow-up, Tiny Toons Looniversity.

Advertisement

Star Wars: Ahsoka

During a recent interview with Total Film (via Screen Rant), Rosario Dawson compared Ahsoka’s power increase in her upcoming Disney+ series to Gandalf’s transformation from “Gandalf the Grey” to “Gandalf the White.”

We made a lot of Gandalf references. Ahsoka the Grey… And at the end of Rebels, you get to see her in white. There is this idea of her becoming wiser, more settled in herself, and kind of exploring herself and developing in a way that I think is really remarkable for someone of that level of prowess and skill and aptitude – that there are still places to reach towards. There’s still more wisdom.

Advertisement

From

According to Spoiler TV, From has been officially renewed for a third season at AMC+.

Advertisement

Nancy Drew

Spoiler TV has synopses for the sixth and seventh episodes of Nancy Drew’s final season, “The Web of Yesterdays” and “The Reaping of Hollow Oak.”

The Web of Yesterdays NANCY IS INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN CAREER DAY AT THE HIGH SCHOOL – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew work together to identify a creature. Meanwhile, Bess (Maddison Jaizani) reaches out to Carson (Scott Wolf) after receiving a cease-and-desist letter. Lastly, Tristan (guest star Henrique Zaga “Teen Wolf”) ends up stealing Nancy’s thunder during Career Day at the high school. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Alex Taub & Tiffany Patterson (#406). Original airdate 7/5/2023.

The Reaping of Hollow Oak JADE BEGINS TO GROW SUSPICIOUS OF NICK – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and Ace (Alex Saxon) each show up at Nick’s (Tunji Kasim) loft interrupting his brunch date with and Jade (guest star Arianna Ngnomire). Their behavior leads Jade to wonder if Nick might be up to something shady. Meanwhile, Carson (Scott Wolf) and George (Leah Lewis) help Bess (Maddison Jaizani) prep for her statement. Adrian Diepold directed the episode written by Katie Schwartz & Hayley Munoz (#407). Original airdate 7/12/2023.

Advertisement

Riverdale

KSiteTV also has photos from “Archie the Musical,” the July 5 episode of Riverdale.

Advertisement

Advertisement

RIVERDALE HIGH PRESENTS “ARCHIE THE MUSICAL” — After Principal Featherhead (guest star William MacDonald) agrees to let Kevin (Casey Cott) present him with an original musical written by him and Clay (guest star Karl Walcott), Kevin learns the group might not be as into it as he had hoped. Elsewhere, musical rehearsals prompt Archie (KJ Apa) to question what he wants in life, while Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) confront what’s going on between them. Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Ronald Paul Richard directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams (#714). Original airdate 7/5/2023.

Advertisement

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal

Finally, the Evil Entity’s powers continue to grow in a clip from today’s new episode of Unicorn: Warriors Eternal.

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal | Sneak Peek! A Loves Last Light | Adult Swim UK 🇬🇧

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.