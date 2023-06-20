Frozen 3 is going ahead without Jennifer Lee as director. Velma will be back for season 2. Warner Bros. animation is planning an action-focused Beast Boy spinoff from Teen Titans, and tease Batman: Caped Crusader. Plus, even more Secret Invasion footage before its premiere this Wednesday. To me, my spoilers!



Cinderella’s Revenge

Deadline reports Lauren Staerck, Natasha Henstridge, Stephanie Lodge, Beatrice Fletcher, Megan Purvis and Darrell Griggs are attached to star in Cinderella’s Revenge, a horror film based on the classic fairy tale in which Cinderella (Staerck)’s “wicked stepsisters and stepmother push her too far, leading her to swap her glass slippers in pursuit of blood-soaked vengeance with the help of her Fairy Godmother (Henstridge).”

The Shrouds

According to Coming Soon, filming has officially wrapped on David Cronenberg’s latest feature, The Shrouds.

Toy Story 5

Unsurprisingly, Pixar’s Pete Docter confirmed both Woody and Buzz will return in Toy Story 5 during a recent interview with Variety.

We have another Toy Story, so Woody and Buzz are back. And we have a few other projects, but it’s always a balance.

Frozen 3

However, Jennifer Lee revealed she will not return to direct Frozen 3 during another recent interview with The Wrap.

I can’t say where we are [with Frozen 3.] All our stories are driven by the artists in the studio. Where we’re going with Frozen did not come from me. It came from an incredible person. That’s a new piece, I’ve told no one. And I’ve been blown away by it and I’m just having a blast with that team.

Rebel Moon

Netflix has released a new poster for Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon

Coyote

Women in love use experimental teleportation technology to escape an internment camp for lesbians in the trailer for Coyote, available on VOD tomorrow.

Coyote - Official Trailer (2023) Therica Wilson-Read, Borislava Stratieva

Seire



We also have two trailers for Seire, a Korean folk horror movie about the belief babies are “uniquely vulnerable to bad luck, curses” and “evil spirits” the first 21 days after they’re born.

Seire (2021) | Trailer 2 | Kang Park

Seire Trailer #1 (2023)

Beast Boy: Lone Wolf

Variety reports production has begun on a Teen Titans spinoff series focusing exclusively on Beast Boy. Unlike the character’s depiction in Teen Titans GO!, however, Lone Wolf is said to be “a very different proposition” with “more of an action edge.”

Batman: The Caped Crusader

In conversation with Variety, Executive Vice President of Alternative Programming for Warner Bros. Animation, Peter Girardi, stated Bruce Timm’s new Batman cartoon will finally realize “everything [he] wanted to do” with Batman: The Animated Series, but couldn’t “because it ran on a kid’s channel.”

It’s everything that Bruce Timm wanted to do in the original series [ 1992's Batman: The Animated Series] but because it ran on a kid’s channel, he wasn’t able to do it. So this definitely skews older. It’s more of his complete vision.

Velma

According to TV Line, Velma has been officially renewed for a second season at MAX.

What We Do in the Shadows

Spoiler TV has synopses for the first two episodes of What We Do in the Shadows’ fifth season.

The Mall 501 7/13/2023 10 p.m. ET/PT The vampires discover the mall. Written by Marika Sawyer; directed by Yana Gorskaya.

A Night Out With the Guys 502 7/13/2023 10:30 p.m. ET/PT Nandor and Laszlo have a night out with Sean and his friends. Nadja discovers the source of her bad luck. Written by Paul Simms; directed by Kyle Newacheck.

Silo

Billings discovers “a mind-blowing clue” in the synopsis for “The Getaway,” the June 23 episode of Silo.

Racked with guilt, Billings sets off on a personal mission, only to discover a mind-blowing clue from Juliette.

The Walking Dead: Dead City

Elsewhere, Maggie and Negan “form a strategy” in the synopsis for “People Are a Resource,” the July 2 episode of The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Dark instincts reveal themselves as Maggie and Negan form a strategy; Armstrong is tested; Ginny embarks on a daring journey.

The Walking Dead: Dead City

AMC has also released a short teaser for Daryl Dixon’s upcoming spinoff series.

Riverdale

Hiram returns in photos from “The Crucible,” this week’s episode of Riverdale directed by Mädchen Amick. Head over to Comic Book to see the rest.

Gotham Knights

Jane Doe workshops a new name for Duela in a clip from tonight’s episode of Gotham Knights. Head over to TV Line for the exclusive.

Secret Invasion

Finally, Disney has released two more trailers for Secret Invasion, available to stream this Wednesday.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion (Disney+) “Thrill” Promo HD - Samuel Jackson, Emilia Clarke series

