While it’s not officially a comic, per se, CRC Payne and Starbite’s Batman: Wayne Family Adventures is currently my favorite DC Comics series. Hell, the publisher’s first WebToon is my favorite Batman anything of the past decade or so. Now, DC will finally follow up the hit series by releasing three new series to the immensely popular Korean webcomics site, starring Vixen, Zatanna and John Constantine, and then Red Hood and the Outlaws, and I can’t wait.



While the three titles don’t sound like they’ll have the same comedic, low-key focus as Wayne Family Adventures, they all sound good (and seriously, WFA is so great I’m willing to give all three of these the benefit of the doubt, regardless). I present to you the official summaries:

Vixen: NYC

Mari Jiwe grew up in a small, seaside town in North Carolina, but upon graduating high school seeks to connect with extended family in Ghana. There, she meets relatives who gift her a mysterious totem, passed down for generations. Immediately upon returning home, she moves to New York for her freshman year of college. Mari hates it. New York is smelly, dirty, and full of even smellier and dirtier animals. Holed up in her room she finally inspects the totem—inadvertently releasing its magic. She is hit with an energy that gives her the power of the animal kingdom... of New York.

Mari had a hard enough time navigating college as a normal girl, and now she not only has to figure out how to “adult,” but also how to “superhuman.” Then women, who look unusually like Mari, are kidnapped across the city. Vixen learns an estranged, distant relative, General Maksai, is on the hunt for her, seeking the crystal for himself. To stop his war path, Vixen will have to stop him. As she does, she learns the true extent of her abilities. Turns out, she’s capable of a lot more than she thought. (Written by Jasmine Walls with lead artist Manou Azumi.)

Red Hood: Outlaws

The Outlaws try to go legit— a nd fail spectacularly. The Justice League has issued a challenge to Red Hood, Artemis of Bana-Mighdall, and Bizarro, who have to try and replace their goody-two-shoe counterparts as the heroes the world neither deserves nor needs. In this original series, the Outlaws will battle some of DC’s biggest Super-Villains and Super Heroes— b ut their biggest battles are among themselves. Can this team last? And can they find their own identities separate from Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman? (Written by Patrick R. Young with art by Nico Bascuñán.)

Zatanna and the Ripper

Giovanni Zatara is one of the world’s most talented magicians. His daughter Zatanna, on the other hand, is among the world’s most powerful. On her 21st birthday, Zatanna witnesses a fight between her father and the sorceress Allura. Before Allura can get to his daughter, however, Giovanni blasts Zatanna far away-to London, England... in the 1800s. Zatanna tries to use her burgeoning magic to return home, but fails. What she can do, however, is pull things out of the future (and past). So her small, 19th-century room is now filled with modern gadgets. It seems she’ll be stuck forever until an old friend finds her—John Constantine. Recognizing him from her past—or her future, he tells her he knows how to get her home. They’ll have to solve the Jack the Ripper murders. To make matters worse, Zatanna also quickly learns that she’s among the Ripper’s targets. In a gritty but magical journey (with a healthy dab of romance), Zatanna and John Constantine join forces to find and unmask Jack the Ripper. (Written by Sarah Dealy and lead artist Syro.)

Of the three, Red Hood, Artemis, and Bizarro attempting to emulate DC’s three most beloved characters sounds like the most fun to me, but again, I’ll be checking them all out when Vixen: NYC premieres on May 26, and Red Hood: Outlaws and Zatanna and the Ripper a rrive later this summer. If any of them come close to giving me the heartwarming delight Wayne Family Adventures brings me each Thursday, I’ll have a few new favorite DC comics to add to my list.

