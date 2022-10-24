Henry Cavill has officially confirmed what thousands of moviegoers—and anyone who keeps tabs on movie spoilers—already knows. After reprising his Superman role at the very end of Black Adam, he is “back” as the DC hero, though it’s not clear yet exactly where (perhaps the rumored Man of Steel 2?) he’ll appear as the character next.

“I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman,” Cavill announced in an Instagram reel, which you can watch below. Without giving any specific details on future projects, he thanked his fans for their patience—and promised “what you saw in Black Adam [is] just a very small taste of what to come.”

If you’ll recall, back in 2019 Cavill (who was rather busy that year with his smash-hit Netflix series, The Witcher) declared “the cape is in the closet... it’s mine”, after rumors in 2018 speculated his run as the character was over. That, of course, was the time period between the original release of Justice League and Zack Snyder’s improved cut of the film for HBO Max; it was also before DC began to cinematically revive itself with movies that were actually fun to watch, like Aquaman and Shazam.

While Superman’s cameo in Black Adam was an open secret by the time the movie actually opened last week, actually getting Cavill to appear in the film required the superpowers of Black Adam star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (you can read more about that here).

Black Adam is now in theaters.

