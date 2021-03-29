Image : Comcast

Comcast announced it will start rolling out the Disney+ and ESPN+ apps to Xfinity customers beginning today, offering support well over a year after the launch of Disney’s marquee streaming service. Better late than never, right?



The support for both apps will mean that “tens of millions” of X1 and Flex customers will now be able to stream Disney+ and ESPN+ content directly through their Xfinity interface, the company said Monday. ESPN+ will be immediately available to Flex customers through the ESPN app, while Comcast said it has plans to introduce the app to X1 users in the weeks ahead.

Once the apps reach X1 and Flex customers, the company said they will begin to see content from both EPSN+ and Disney+ peppered throughout their user experience, including in the sports, movies, and TV sections of their interface. Additionally, users will be able to use the Xfinity Voice Remote to navigate either to the platforms themselves or to specific titles.

Image : Comcast

When asked about support for billing integration with Disney—meaning a customer signs up for a service through Xfinity and is billed through Xfinity—a spokesperson told Gizmodo that Xfinity does not yet support billing this way but is “planning to offer it later this year.”

In the meantime, users can sign up for the apps or the Disney bundle through Disney+ and then sign into the apps on Xfinity.



Disney+’s arrival on Xfinity may be exceptionally late considering it’s one of the largest streaming services in the world. But hey, at least it arrived before some of Disney’s biggest releases this year, Black Widow and live-action Cruella, hit the streaming service later this summer.