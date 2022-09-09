I t’s been 15 years since Enchanted was released, but the musical comedy about an animated princess who blunders her way into the real world has never wavered in popularity—so now feels like as good as any time for a sequel. At the D23 Expo 2022, Disney+ shared the first teaser for Disenchanted.

Disenchanted | Official Trailer | Disney+

Here’s the official synopsis: “It has been 15 years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.”

Maya Rudolph as a bitchy suburbanite? We are listening. The film brings back original cast members Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel, and James Marsden; in addition to Rudolph, the seque l also adds Gabriella Baldacchino, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays. It’s directed by Adam Shankman and features new songs from Disney favorites and multi-Oscar winners Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz. It arrives November 24 on Disney+.

And, well, even more than Disenchanted, the following needs no introduction. Has ever a movie been more critic-proof than Hocus Pocus 2? Feast your eyes, witches:

Hocus Pocus 2 | Official Trailer | Disney+

“ It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.” Directed by Anne Fletcher and written by Jen D’Angelo, Hocus Pocus 2 reunites the coven of Sanderson sisters (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy... plus Doug Jones, the ultimate “good zombie” ! ) September 30 on Disney+.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.