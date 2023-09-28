Welp, Now Disney+ Is Clamping Down on Password Sharing

This is why we can’t have nice things. Following Netflix’s recent attempts at forbidding password sharing, Disney is now taking a page from its book. Disney+ is kicking off its own ban on account sharing by cracking down on users in Canada.

Mobile Syrup reports that Disney+ customers in Canada will no longer be able to share accounts beginning on November 1. Subscribers in the region were warned via an email that accounts must remain on devices under a single roof. The update also reveals that Disney+ may peek at your activity to determine whether or not you’re complying with the new directive, and can terminate access if there is a violation. The outlet says that users in Quebec are exempt from the password-sharing crackdown until “their next billing date, on or after November 1st, 2023.”

“Unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household,” the email read, as published by Mobile Syrup. “Household” means the collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside therein.”

Disney did not immediately return Gizmodo’s request for comment on the new policy.

Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed in the company’s Q3 earnings call this past August that the number of people sharing passwords to Disney+ was “significant” and that the company “already [has] the technical capability to monitor much of this.” In the same call, however, Iger alluded to a broad password-sharing crackdown likely not occurring until 2024.

The decision to curtail account sharing is likely a knee-jerk response to Disney+ hemorrhaging subscribers. The streaming service lost an estimated 2.4 million subscribers in February, with another 12.5 million subscribers leaving the platform in Q2, according to TechCrunch. Most of those subscribers are from India as Disney lost access to Hotstar, which aired cricket games. Even still, 300,000 of those lost accounts were from the U.S.

Netflix was the first major streaming service to limit the ability to share your password across multiple devices. The streaming giant began testing the password-sharing pilot program in March 2022, and test markets were left annoyed and confused. Nevertheless, it persisted, and it eventually rolled out widespread limits on password sharing which hit the U.S. this past summer.