Just when you thought you’d never get “Part of Your World” stuck in your head ever again, The Little Mermaid’s live-action remake is here to remind you that an earworm can last over three decades. We’ve got the first peek at the highly anticipated film courtesy of the D23 Expo, and while it doesn’t showcase much of the star-studded cast, it definitely telegraphs some appropriately dreamy underwater vibes.



The Little Mermaid - Official Teaser Trailer

If you’ve seen the animated film (and seriously, who hasn’t?) or even read the Hans Christian Andersen source material , the plot description will sound awfully familiar: “The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life— and her father’s crown— i n jeopardy.”

Aside from Bailey (Ariel) and McCarthy (Ursula), The Little Mermaid stars Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men) as King Triton; Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Snowpiercer) as the voice of Sebastian; Jacob Tremblay (Luca) as the voice of Flounder; Awkwafina (Raya and the Last Dragon) as the voice of Scuttle; Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric; Art Malik as Sir Grimsby; and Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina. It’s directed by Rob Marshall (Chicago, Mary Poppins Returns), and features new songs from original composer Alan Menken and some guy named Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid hits theaters on May 26, 2023.

