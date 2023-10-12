Enter the Immortal World of Divinity With This Weird Commercial

What happens in a world where immortality is possible if you take the right drug? That’s the seed of the new sci-fi film Divinity from writer and director Eddie Alcazar. Scott Bakula plays that drug’s inventor and Stephen Dorff is his son.



From executive producer Steven Soderbergh, Divinity opens in New York this Friday and looks all kinds of dark, disturbing, and delectable. Even more so when you check out this io9 exclusive of an in-world commercial from the film’s unique sci-fi setting. “From the media waves of Oasis Prime we intercept a signal that opens a window into the world of Divinity and its immortal desensitized society,” Alcazar told io9 via email. “Looking for higher forms of pleasure and excitement this is a world without boundaries and debauchery...”

So, uh, what the heck is that? “We wanted to create more of a window into the world,” Alcazar said of the commercial. “We wanted to show people more of the every day of this harsh and lawless world where society has collapsed, people are desensitized and narcissism reigns. The world is defined by a mix of retro technology and desert landscape where new life has to fight to grow.”

In the film, Moises Arias and Jason Genao play two brothers who aren’t privy to the benefits of this miracle drug, so they hatch a play to capture its inventor. What they discover is a much deeper, more disturbing world than they were ready for. You get a sort of sense of that from the film’s trailer, which you can watch below.

Divnity opens in New York Friday, October 13; in Los Angeles on October 20; and then expands nationwide November 3. Find out more information here about it and all its screenings.

